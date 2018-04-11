home/ world
'No entry' for politicians at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding. Here's why

First published: April 11, 2018 01:08 PM IST | Updated: April 11, 2018 02:18 PM IST | Author: Sharanya Munsi

The world is gearing up for yet another gala Royal wedding this year. Invites to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding are precious which means celebrated personalities from across the world, politicians, and celebrities alike are trying to get their name on the limited guest list. Now it has been reported that by virtue of the wedding not being of a direct heir to the throne, politicians have been quietly kept out of the guest list.

While the complete list has not yet been released, it seems politicians will be kept away from the gala event. This directly implies that the former American President Barack Obama and his while Michele will not be present as well as current President Donald Trump. It has also been told that British Prime Minister Theresa May will not be present and neither will Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This arrangement has been made keeping in mind that Prince Harry is not the direct heir to the throne unlike his brother Prince William which meant the palace could divulge on an informal guest list.

The cut down on the guest list also stems from the fact that St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle where the wedding will be held is a relatively smaller place than West Minister Abbey where Prince William’s wedding was held.

The Kensington Palace tweeted that included in the guest list of 2,640 will be a few chosen faces from the general public. These chosen few where decided by the Lieutenant officials on the direction of the bride and groom after Parliament approval. The couple had earlier promised that they will try to interact with the general public during the wedding and they are delivering it. Here are a few who faces who will be present in the castle ground during the ceremony.

