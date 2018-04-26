Oh Brother! Prince Harry confirms his best man

The royal wedding between Suits star Meghan Markle and England’s Prince Harry is scheduled for May 19. Prince Harry may have found his bride but he still needs his friends to stand by him and who better than the man he spent his whole life with. Kensington Palace took to Twitter today to confirmed the best man for the happy occasion and the world may have guessed it right.

In an announcement on its official handle, the palace said that Prince Harry had asked his brother William to be his best man at his wedding. Prince Harry, if you recall, was the best man at the Duke of Cambridge’s wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011. The two brothers are known to share a close relationship with each other and Harry decision is no big surprise.

For now, the best man position has been locked but there remains much speculation over who Meghan’s bridesmaid will be. Priyanka Chopra’s name has remained a constant on the rumour list and the desi girl has (sort of) confirmed to be invited to the wedding but there has been no official confirmation about whether or not she will be a bridesmaid.

According to BBC, the much-awaited wedding will take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor. Over 600 guests have been invited to the event and about 1,000 members of the public have been welcomed to the Windsor Castle grounds. At the evening reception, about 200 guests, including the Spice Girls have been invited.

Unlike William’s wedding, there will be no list of the political leaders at the event. This decision was taken based on the size of the church and the fact that Harry is now quite far from the throne. The soon-to-be-married prince is currently sixth in the line of succession after William and Kate had their third child earlier this week.