On 19th wedding anniversary, David Beckham has the sweetest wish for wife Victoria Beckham

19 years since they dressed in purple and headed to take their wedding vows, with their four-month-old son playing the ring bearer! David Beckham and Victoria Beckham celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary today. On Thursday morning, we came across David's Instagram post. That's as romantic as a footballer could get! *Winks*

Also, just like us, he too definitely what went behind guising in purple from head to toe... fashion of the '90s is to be blamed, maybe?

'Spice' girl Victoria wished her hubby too but kept it shorter. And hey, the model-cum-fashion designer definitely mentioned her wedding attire. LOL!

Posh and Becks, as the English media lovingly call them, first met a football charity match in 1997. "love, at first sight, does exist. It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge—although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy," Victoria later wrote in a letter addressed to her younger self, published on British Vogue.

They together have four children i.e. sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper. In a world where relationships are often crumbling down, they tell us, there's hope!

Happy anniversary, you two...