Over 60 Pakistani politicians hid their second marriage, exposes nomination paper

The upcoming general elections of Pakistan are supposed to take place on July 25. Prior to that, nomination papers submitted by politicians have revealed that a large number of them had kept their second marriages discreet. As elections are around the corner, it is probably the drive of a clean public image and the need of credibility that is making them open up about their marital status.

As per a report on Dunya news, known names like Shehbaz Sharif (former CM, Punjab), his son Hamza Shehbaz, Syed Khurshid Shah (former leader, opposition), Khawaja Saad Rafique (former Railways Minister), Arshad Vohra (former Deputy Mayor, Karachi and ex-parliamentarian of Sindh from Pak Sarzameen Party), Pir Amin ( former minister, State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony) are a part of the list.

Khawaja Saad Rafique was among the first ones to admit that he married for the second time. His marriage with a PTV news anchor was a secret for over two years.