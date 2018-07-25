Pakistan Elections 2018: From Imran Khan to Hafiz Saeed, here's who all voted

Imran Khan casts his vote at a polling station. Imran is the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. On July 25, the Pakistan elections began, to elect the country's third straight civilian government. This will be a first for Pakistan, which has been historically ruled by its military. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of the late Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, is seen walking out of a polling booth. Bilawal is also the Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Benazir Bhutto's daughters Bakhtawar and Aseefa cast their votes during the ongoing elections in Pakistan. Their brother, Bilawal Bhutto, is the chief of the Pakistan Peoples Party. (Twitter/ANI)

Wanted terrorist Hafiz Saeed casts his vote at the Pakistan elections. Saeed is the mastermind behind the 26/11 terror strikes in Mumbai and currently has a $10 million bounty on him. Saeed is the chief of terror outfits Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed. Almost 200 candidates are being back by Saeed and are even contesting the elections.

Hafiz Saeed had a political party known as the Milli Muslim League, but following intense condemnation by the US, the election commission of Pakistan rejected his application to register MML as a political party. But the candidates backed by Hafiz are contesting the elections under the banner of Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek, a political party that is already registered.