Pakistan’s Chief Justice under fire for quoting Churchill’s ‘woman’s skirt’ analogy

A controversy has sparked in Pakistan after Chief Justice of their Supreme Court Mian Saqib Nisar quoted British Prime Minister Winston Churchill's "good speech like woman's skirt" analogy during an event in Karachi. Women's rights activists of the country have demanded "public apology" and said Mr Nisar's endorsement of the quote reveals "deep-rooted sexism" that discourages women from joining the legal profession.

During a speech delivered in Karachi on January 13, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar quoted the infamous Churchill’s statement that "a good speech should be like a woman's skirt; long enough to cover the subject and short enough to create interest".

“It’s utterly shameful for a Chief Justice to be using such language and referring to women and their clothing in such a manner,” Women Democratic Front, a Leftist political group, posted on their Twitter handle.

A Karachi-based rights group, Women's Action Forum (WAF), wrote a letter to Mr Nisar and said, "Reliance on this quote reveals deep-rooted sexism and double standards women are held to which discourage women from joining the legal profession due to hostile mindset towards them."

"Statements that dehumanise and objectify women are not only derogatory and demeaning towards women but also contribute to the victim-blaming culture which is the biggest impediment in fighting crimes committed against women," the letter added.

The group has demanded that the Chief Justice should publicly apologise to the women of Pakistan.