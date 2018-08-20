Pedal Pusher! New Zealand’s Minister for Women cycled her way to deliver a baby

This piece definitely deserves a read from you’ll. New Zealand’s Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter cycled her way to deliver a baby. Yes, you read it right. The woman biked her way to the hospital to deliver her first child. Reason? There “wasn’t enough room in the car”.

On Sunday morning, the 42 weeks pregnant lady started her journey to the Auckland City Hospital and we would really like to bestow her with the tag of Wonder Woman. Because, it’s not always that you come across stories like these.

Julie is the second sitting world leader to give birth to a baby this year, after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The lady plans to take three months of maternity break post the birth of her baby. Coincidentally, Ms. Ardern too delivered her first baby, Neve Gayford in Auckland City Hospital. Ardern, is the second world leader to give birth while in office after Pakistan’s Benazir Bhutto in 1990.

Speaking of Genter, she is not just the Women’s Minister, but also the Associate Transport Minister in New Zealand’s centre-left Government, advocating for sustainable travel. A party spokeswoman stated that the baby had not arrived by Monday afternoon.