Plane makes emergency landing after passenger starts farting

A flight en route to Amsterdam from Dubai was forced to make an unscheduled stop at Vienna after a fight broke out as a passenger refused to stop farting. Transavia Airlines HV6902 had its crew intervening in the fight after two men objected to a fellow passenger breaking wind. A police spokesperson confirmed the incident that included an overweight person who refused to control himself on board.

It is unclear if the man responsible for the incident had a medical condition that caused him to do so. All hell broke loose when two Dutch men on the flight complained to the crew about the flatulent man and asked him to stop. Yet it seems, despite several requests, including a direct order from the pilot, the man carried on and a fight soon broke out. The pilot decided to make an emergency landing at the Vienna International Airport in Austria.

Police boarded the plane along with dogs and escorted off four suspects, including two women. The women told local media channels that their removal from the plane was unfair. One of them said, 'It was crazy that we were included, we had no idea who these boys were, we just had the bad luck to be in the same row and we didn't do anything.'

The four passengers were not arrested since they did not break any Austrian laws. Transavia airlines have imposed a ban on the four passengers.

This isn’t the first time an incident of this nature has occurred. In July 2017, a passenger aboard an American flight broke wind so violently that it caused nausea and headaches among other passengers.​