Porn star Stormy Daniels sues Donald Trump over ‘hush’ nondisclosure agreement

On Tuesday, Stormy Daniels, the porn star who said that she had sex with United States President Donald Trump, has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeking to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement signed by her before the 2016 presidential election. The NDA was to prevent her from discussing the alleged sexual encounters. The lawsuit filed alleges that the agreement is "null and void" because Trump didn't personally sign it.

The adult film actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said that she wanted to go public with the details of her "intimate relationship" with Trump. However, Clifford and Trump's attorney Michael Cohen signed a nondisclosure agreement on October 28, 2016. Clifford alleges that she began the alleged sexual relationship with Trump in 2006 and it continued till 2007. One should note here that Trump married his current wife, Melania Trump in 2005.

Cohen has denied these allegations. He had said that he paid the porn actress $130,000 out of his own pocket as a part of the agreement. He has also said that neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a part of this transaction with Ms Clifford.

The lawsuit charges that the "hush agreement" is legally invalid because it refers to Trump as David Dennison and Clifford as Peggy Peterson. However, an attached exhibit details their true identities.

Clifford's lawsuit also alleges that Trump and Cohen "aggressively sought to silence Ms Clifford as part of an effort to avoid her telling the truth," and "the attempts to intimidate Ms Clifford into silence and 'shut her up' in order to 'protect Mr Trump' continue unabated."

Neither Cohen nor the White House has commented on the issue till Tuesday evening.

However, critics have pointed out that Daniels herself has been pretty vague on the details of the alleged affair during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!