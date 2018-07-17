Prince Charles and Prince William the reason behind the Queen’s rendezvous with Trump?

Politics and royalty are a precarious mix, separated by one thin string of hierarchy. Regardless, the two have to co-exist for the greater good. Donald Trump may have a long list of haters, but the fact that he is the President of the USA changes a lot of things, even if leads to the bureaucrats and royals swallowing a slice of lemon and smiling away. Trump recently visited England, and met Queen Elizabeth. And while you may think that it was customary for the Queen to do so, we would like to burst the bubble here. The reason behind Queen's meeting with the US President, was Prince Williams and Prince Charles' unwillingness, if a report is to be believed.

Reportedly, the Princes snubbed the meeting and were not quite eager to rub shoulders with the President. Now, someone had to do it. So post the shenanigans of her son and grandson, Queen Elizabeth took the baton of visiting Trump upon herself.

A source opened up to The Sunday Times of London, which quoted, "They simply refused to attend. It’s a very, very unusual thing for the Queen to be there on her own. Usually she is accompanied by somebody."

However, the spokesperson from the Palace snubbed these reports and said that the Princes were never intended to meet the President, originally. "In line with standard practice for guest of government visits the President was received by The Queen as Head of State. The arrangements were mutually agreed between the Palace and the U.K. and U.S. governments. There was never a suggestion that other members of the royal family would take part," he said.

Fishy in a funny way, if indeed it's true. The granny ultimately doing the courtesies, due to son and grandson going MIA. The royals are much like us, must say.