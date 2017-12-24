Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release official engagement pictures!

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle that will take place in the summer of 2018 has already got us pumped. Meanwhile, the couple have officially released pictures of their engagement and they are nothing short of brilliant. Alexi Lubomirski, the photographer, took the pictures earlier this week at Frogmore House in Windsor.
In one of the pictures, Markle is seen wearing a white sweater while Harry is wearing a black jacket. Harry is sporting a rough stubble and Markel is seen wearing her engagement ring. Both are smiling and look very happy.
Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen to release this official portrait photograph to mark their engagement. The photograph was taken by photographer @alexilubomirski earlier this week at Frogmore House, Windsor.
Here, Prince Harry is seen wearing a smart blue suit while Markle is wearing a risqué outfit with golden detailing in another picture.
Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen to release this official portrait photograph to mark their engagement. The photograph was taken by photographer @alexilubomirski earlier this week at Frogmore House, Windsor.
Lubomirski posted the pictures on his Instagram account and expressed how he wasn’t just honoured but also felt privileged “to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for each other”. He was a former assistant to Mario Testino, who took Prince William and Kate’s first official images.
Earlier this month, Harry and Markel attended their first royal event together in the city of Nottingham. They will also spend their first Christmas as an engaged couple at the Queen's Sandringham estate.
A huge thank you to His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Ms Markle, for allowing me to take their official engagement portraits. Not only was it an incredible honour, but also an immense privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for each other. I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took. @Kensingtonroyal
The couple will get married on May 19, 2018 at the St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. They have gone against the tradition and have decided to get married on a Saturday. Usually, royal weddings take place on a weekday. The Queen got married on a Thursday while the Duke of Cambridge got married on a Friday.