Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release official engagement pictures!

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle that will take place in the summer of 2018 has already got us pumped. Meanwhile, the couple have officially released pictures of their engagement and they are nothing short of brilliant. Alexi Lubomirski, the photographer, took the pictures earlier this week at Frogmore House in Windsor.

In one of the pictures, Markle is seen wearing a white sweater while Harry is wearing a black jacket. Harry is sporting a rough stubble and Markel is seen wearing her engagement ring. Both are smiling and look very happy.

Here, Prince Harry is seen wearing a smart blue suit while Markle is wearing a risqué outfit with golden detailing in another picture.

Lubomirski posted the pictures on his Instagram account and expressed how he wasn’t just honoured but also felt privileged “to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for each other”. He was a former assistant to Mario Testino, who took Prince William and Kate’s first official images.

Earlier this month, Harry and Markel attended their first royal event together in the city of Nottingham. They will also spend their first Christmas as an engaged couple at the Queen's Sandringham estate.

The couple will get married on May 19, 2018 at the St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. They have gone against the tradition and have decided to get married on a Saturday. Usually, royal weddings take place on a weekday. The Queen got married on a Thursday while the Duke of Cambridge got married on a Friday.