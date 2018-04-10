Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to get a comic book to commemorate their love

The upcoming Royal wedding of the British monarchy has already stirred interests of followers of the family all around the world. As the world gears up for the May 19 wedding, fans are going all out to commemorate the love between former American actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. It has now been announced that the Royal couple is set to get a comic book to their name.

The news of their love story finding space on the colour pages of a comic is refreshing news. The book published by TidalWave Productions has been named “The Royals: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle”. It has been made available in a traditional 26-page comic book, a 40 page book in hard cover as well as a special wedding edition. The book even has a special cover by famous illustrator Joey Mason who has previously wielded his pen for films like My Little Pony: The Movie, Green Lantern: The Animated Series and multiple Scooby-Doo projects.

“Fans of the royal couple will love this issue for portraying Harry and Meghan as two well-rounded and grounded individuals. But it also has enough pomp and spectacle to match the excitement surrounding the event,” publisher Darren Davis told Reuters. The book traces the journey of the Royal couple from meeting through a common friend to how their relationship progressed. It even highlights the backgrounds of the two.

The Royal wedding will be held in at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. It is expected to be widely watched by, like the previous Royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.