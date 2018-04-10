home/ world
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding will have a Mumbai connect, here’s how

First published: April 10, 2018 04:50 PM IST | Updated: April 10, 2018 04:50 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Britain’s Prince Harry and former actress Meghan Markle are soon going to tie the knot next month. Meghan has already started following her new life as a soon-to-be royal. But with their marriage just a month away, there is buzz over what gifts guests can present to the couple who have everything money can buy. Harry and Markle have the perfect solution for them. The couple will not be accepting any gifts for their wedding. Instead, the couple has chosen a number of charities across the world for donations, one of which includes a Mumbai based charity for women.

The Myna Mahila Foundation is among the seven charities that were chosen by the couple. Harry and Meghan have announced that if anyone wishes to mark their wedding day, they should consider making donations to one of the charities, instead of sending them a wedding gift. The other charities include CHIVA (Children’s HIV Association), Crisis, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, StreetGames, Surfers Against Sewage, and The Wilderness Foundation UK.

The Myna Mahila Foundation is based in Mumbai and helps to empower women by offering employment and removing taboos around menstrual hygiene. The foundation also teaches women other life skills such as maths, English, and self-defence. Sanitary products are manufactured and also distributed by women from these communities as part of a professional and personal support. 

Meghan had earlier written about the charity in Time magazine, after her visit to Mumbai in 2017. Meanwhile, the Kensington Palace announced that Harry and Meghan do not have any formal relationships with the chosen charities.

