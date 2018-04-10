Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding will have a Mumbai connect, here’s how

Britain’s Prince Harry and former actress Meghan Markle are soon going to tie the knot next month. Meghan has already started following her new life as a soon-to-be royal. But with their marriage just a month away, there is buzz over what gifts guests can present to the couple who have everything money can buy. Harry and Markle have the perfect solution for them. The couple will not be accepting any gifts for their wedding. Instead, the couple has chosen a number of charities across the world for donations, one of which includes a Mumbai based charity for women.

Prince Harry & Ms. Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill they have received since their engagement, & have asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion of their wedding considers giving to charity, instead of sending a gift. https://t.co/lzfrRmoeUv pic.twitter.com/nxrTZtIKBY — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018

Next up is @MynaMahila, which empowers women in Mumbai's slums by providing them with a trusted network, stable employment & the chance to grow as individuals & businesswomen, and breaks taboos around menstrual hygiene. https://t.co/suzul1y9cw pic.twitter.com/eIG3GP6bW7 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018

The Myna Mahila Foundation is among the seven charities that were chosen by the couple. Harry and Meghan have announced that if anyone wishes to mark their wedding day, they should consider making donations to one of the charities, instead of sending them a wedding gift. The other charities include CHIVA (Children’s HIV Association), Crisis, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, StreetGames, Surfers Against Sewage, and The Wilderness Foundation UK.

.@crisis_uk has also been chosen by the couple. Crisis helps people directly out of homelessness, working side by side with thousands of people each year to help them rebuild their lives and leave homelessness behind for good. https://t.co/k7ZYzI1gbF pic.twitter.com/DTPsARVdc9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018

The charities include @chivaprojects, which supports children growing up with HIV and their families. The charity helps to create a more hopeful and optimistic future for them, ensuring they achieve their greatest potential. https://t.co/W3AQovuL2H pic.twitter.com/BvnZjmzPOl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018

The couple have also chosen @CorporalScotty, a charity that offers vital support and activities to children who have lost a parent while serving in the British Armed Forces, helping them to smile again. https://t.co/23tYNy7rSC pic.twitter.com/G6CISr2TvU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018

Also selected is @StreetGames, a charity which uses sport to empower young people to kick-start a cycle of positive change in their own lives. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle visited one of the charity's projects together in Cardiff earlier this year. https://t.co/UPY6Nyt2k6 pic.twitter.com/0XQJOL6iNj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018

The charities also include @sascampaigns, a national marine conservation & campaigning charity, which inspires, unites & empowers communities to take action to protect oceans, beaches, waves & wildlife. https://t.co/J7yExoY411 pic.twitter.com/IpXgh23Y13 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018

Finally, the couple have chosen @WildernessUK, which promotes the benefits & enjoyment of wild nature. Through the great outdoors, the charity helps build resilience in vulnerable teenagers & introduces rural employment to urban youth. https://t.co/PqKQ9UkV2B pic.twitter.com/vL4UEJTlWL — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018

The Myna Mahila Foundation is based in Mumbai and helps to empower women by offering employment and removing taboos around menstrual hygiene. The foundation also teaches women other life skills such as maths, English, and self-defence. Sanitary products are manufactured and also distributed by women from these communities as part of a professional and personal support.

Meghan had earlier written about the charity in Time magazine, after her visit to Mumbai in 2017. Meanwhile, the Kensington Palace announced that Harry and Meghan do not have any formal relationships with the chosen charities.