Prince Harry talks babies and how many he’ll not have

Ever since he got married on May 19, rumours were abound about Meghan Markle being pregnant. Speculations reached to such extents, that bookies in the UK began betting on her pregnancy. The royal family hasn’t furnished any details about the same. However, during an interaction, Prince Harry, Meghan’s husband, confessed that he doesn’t plan to have too many kids.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Irish emigration museum in Dublin, Ireland, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

According to reports, Meghan and Harry had recently visit Ireland. Several fans greeted them but one of them managed to ask something that we’ve always wanted answered. Elaine Adam-Stewart, asked Prince Harry "My husband also has red hair and he gave me five children - when are you and Meghan going to get going?"

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, meet members of the public at Trinity college, Dublin, Ireland, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Harry had reportedly laughed it off. Speaking to PEOPLE, Stewart said: “He [Harry] laughed and said 'five children? Too many'."

The royal couple had once said that they’ll start a family in the future, at an interview following the announcement of their engagement. "You know, one step at a time. Hopefully we'll start a family in the near future," Harry had said.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Meghan’s father Thomas had said, “She's [Meghan] wanted children for a long time. There's got to be a child in the making, somewhere soon.”

Meanwhile, Harry’s brother, Prince William is married to Kate Middleton and the couple already have three kids. They married in 2011, and Middleton gave birth to Prince George on July 2013. Two years later Princess Charlotte was born and in 2018, Prince Louis. Will Harry aim for three like his brother?