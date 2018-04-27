home/ world
Prince Louis: That’s what William and Kate are calling their third child

First published: April 27, 2018 07:41 PM IST | Updated: April 27, 2018 08:00 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

A few days before the wedding of Suits star Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the latter’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate had their third child. Kate delivered a son and even left the hospital the same day. Today it has been revealed that the couple has decided to name their child Prince Louis Arthur Charles.

A statement released by Kensington Palace on April 27 said, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.”

In French, Louis means ‘renowned warrior’ and it is thought to be a tribute to Prince Philip, whose grandfather was named Prince Louis Alexander. Louis is also a part of Prince William’s full name, which is William Arthur Philip Louis. According to People, the name holds a lot of meaning for Prince Charles, William’s father, whose great uncle Earl Louis Mountbatten, was assassinated in 1979.

The newborn’s middle name ‘Charles’ is a tribute to Prince Charles, his grandfather. The name ‘Arthur’ happens to be a family tradition. William and Charles have Arthur as their middle name. Queen Victoria’s third son was her favourite and was also called Arthur. Arthur also has strong links to mythology and means ‘bear’ in Celtic.

The Duke and Duchess are said to have shared the name with the Queen and the other members of the family before making it public.

