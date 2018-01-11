Prisoners filmed queuing up to snort cocaine from table in Brazil

An astonishing video doing the rounds on the internet, shows inmates queuing up at a prison in southern Brazil to take their turn in snorting cocaine from a table. The table had more than 100 lines of the class-A drug neatly arranged on it. Several excited detainees were filmed taking drugs openly in a packed corridor of the prison as others queued up in single file behind them.

A bunch of people seemed to be in charge of the situation. These guys made sure the prisoners walking up to the table didn’t knock it over or indulge themselves to more than their fair share.

Military police have initiated an investigation which is reported to be running parallel investigations by prison bosses and a regional drug squad.

“We are investigating from the perspective of drugs trafficking. We are going to look into questions like when the video was taken as well as confirming the place it was taken in and investigating the context,” said Mario Souza, a regional drugs squad police chief.

Cezar Schirmer, Public Security Minister for the state of Rio Grande do Sul, called the footage “unacceptable, provocative and nasty.” He said a police inquiry has been ordered to investigate the use of mobile phones in prison and drug trafficking.