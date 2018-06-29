Queen Elizabeth ‘pulls a sickie,’ cancels a few engagements

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly pulled out of a service at the St Paul’s Cathedral since she was ‘under the weather.’ The service was meant to mark the 200th anniversary of the Order of Michael and St George. Reports say no doctors have been called and the 92-year-old Queen will travel to Windsor Castle from Buckingham Palace for the weekend as per plans.

📽️ You can watch the entire @QueensLeaders ceremony again as The Queen presented the final awards to winners from around the Commonwealth on our @Facebook page. Congratulations everyone!https://t.co/Zp8HmXoJNu #QueensYoungLeaders pic.twitter.com/MI9gxhISNO — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 26, 2018

Earlier in the week, the queen had attended for a number of events. Her most recent outing included Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. The trio met with inspirational youngsters from across the globe at the Buckingham Palace.

Her Majesty very rarely pulls a sickie. Hope she's OK. https://t.co/gGGjRd92My — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 28, 2018

"Her Majesty will be represented by the Duke of Kent as the grand master of the order," said a spokesperson for the Queen to media outlets. One of the guests expected at the event was Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie as is the recipient of an honour, which is reportedly granted by the Queen.

Elizabeth is well-regarded as someone who does not fuss over her health. She recently had an eye surgery to remove a cataract. She did so as a day patient and had not canceled any of her engagements, choosing to attend events wearing sunglasses.