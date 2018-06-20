Rachel Maddow’s breakdown, Trump’s Child Separation policy, and our stance as humans

Can we take a moment to consider a plain fact that the forceful separation of little children from their parents, is a ruthless act, and this is something which should be said out loud, irrespective of one’s political views and affiliations? Now read the statement, from the point of view of someone who has being living or rather trying to live under the reigns of Donald Trump’s ‘Great America’, or what he believes he is making it. In his attempt to unleash a crackdown on illegal immigration, Trump did the unbelievable. As countless kids were separated from their parents at the border, to be kept in ‘Kid centres’, their beseeching cries pierced our hearts, and Rachel Maddow felt the same too, the tough journalist who just could not read out the message of separation that Trump had, which was to be announced to the Americans.

Michael Moore, the American documentary filmmaker, took to Facebook to post the video of Rachel breaking down on her show, and shared his views. He said that Rachel did not cry for she was weak, she cried for she was humane enough to see the pain in between the lines of that order, the pain of little babies being sent to centres that resemble jails, away from the love and warmth of their parents.

Do we agree? Let’s take a moment to forget all the left and right of wings, and just focus at the core of our existence, formed by love, care and all humane feelings. Do we not get bothered by the mention of babies being literally abducted from their parents and kept in places that resemble detention centres? And if we don’t care, where do we stand as humans?

The breakdown of Rachel Maddow speaks of the humanity we all stand for, and no matter how big the problem, there has to be a solution to it, an alternate to snatching babes off their mothers. For there is no breach of security that cannot be tackled by a nation that speaks of the strongest defence. For there is no threat from babies and innocent families, only from certain elements that can be recognized if the forces deployed for the same do their job.

These little cries will echo forever and will continue jolting our conscience. This is not making America great, and this comes not from a person from another continent, but from a fellow human being.