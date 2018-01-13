Reports: Porn star was paid $130k to stay mum about relationship with Trump

An adult-film star was reportedly paid a whopping $130,000 by one of Donald Trump’s lawyer before the 2016 election to not talk publicly about a sexual relationship with the then-Republican candidate. According to the Wall Street Journal, lawyer Michael Cohen paid Stephanie Clifford the said sum to keep mum about an encounter at Lake Tahoe way back in 2006, just a year after Trump married his third and current wife, Melania.

“These rumors have circulated time and again since 2011. President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence, as has Ms. Daniels,” Cohen said to The Washington Post. Cohen has also come out with a statement he says is from Clifford, who goes by the professional name Stormy Daniels. “Rumors that I have received hush money from Donald Trump are completely false,” read the statement, signed by Stormy Daniels.

Stormy Daniels

Michael Cohen has called himself Trump’s “fix-it man”. He has also become part of the investigation into the alleged Russian meddling during the 2016 election for his emails to some Russian officials, including Vladimir Putin’s spokesman.

A White House official told media outlets that “these are old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election.” The official did not respond to the allegations of a payment to Clifford.

In the days leading up to the 2016 election, WSJ reported that Clifford was in talks with ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ to air her story about Trump. The report appeared a few days after The Washington Post released a video from a 2005 ‘Access Hollywood’ footage where Trump said he could grab women by the genitals because he was famous.

It was also reported by WSJ in 2016 that the National Enquirer — a publication owned by a close friend of Trump — paid Playboy model Karen McDougal $150,000 for her story about an affair with Trump but never published it.