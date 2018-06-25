Retail giants cash in on Melania Trump’s jacket controversy

What’s in a jacket? A lot. Especially if you’re Melania Trump. Melania’s jacket, that had ‘I really don’t care, do u?’ written at the back, is making more than just a fashion statement. The First Lady of the United States wore the jacket with the inappropriate text when she visited immigrant children living in shelters in Texas. The jacket is now bang in the middle of a revolution.

The jacket First Lady Melania Trump wore on her way to meet detained immigrant children separated from their parents was emblazoned with the words:



"I Really Don’t Care, Do U?" pic.twitter.com/V3CB9IwzBh — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 21, 2018

Clothing brand R13 has laid claim to the copyright of the jacket in question. The Cut reported that R13 sent an email indicating that Melania’s jacket, made by Zara, is similar to a line of jackets that they have. However, the jackets from R13 say, ‘God Save America.’

While R13 is claiming copyright, clothing retailer Wildfang is cashing in on the scandal. They designed a replica of the jacket with the text, ‘I really do care. Don’t u?’ on the back.

According to the Guardian, the first batch of jackets was sold out within an hour, as did the second batch. Emma McIlroy, chief executive of Wildfang said, “I thought, ‘Why don’t we make the opposite jacket? Why don’t we make the jacket that does good in the world?’”

“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

Meanwhile, Trump’s spokesperson told news outlets that the jacket had no hidden meaning, though President Donald Trump tweeted that the message referred to ‘fake news’.