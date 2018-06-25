home/ world
Retail giants cash in on Melania Trump’s jacket controversy

Retail giants cash in on Melania Trump’s jacket controversy

First published: June 25, 2018 09:39 PM IST | Updated: June 25, 2018 09:39 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

What’s in a jacket? A lot. Especially if you’re Melania Trump. Melania’s jacket, that had ‘I really don’t care, do u?’ written at the back, is making more than just a fashion statement. The First Lady of the United States wore the jacket with the inappropriate text when she visited immigrant children living in shelters in Texas. The jacket is now bang in the middle of a revolution.

Clothing brand R13 has laid claim to the copyright of the jacket in question. The Cut reported that R13 sent an email indicating that Melania’s jacket, made by Zara, is similar to a line of jackets that they have. However, the jackets from R13 say, ‘God Save America.’

While R13 is claiming copyright, clothing retailer Wildfang is cashing in on the scandal. They designed a replica of the jacket with the text, ‘I really do care. Don’t u?’ on the back.

According to the Guardian, the first batch of jackets was sold out within an hour, as did the second batch. Emma McIlroy, chief executive of Wildfang said, “I thought, ‘Why don’t we make the opposite jacket? Why don’t we make the jacket that does good in the world?’”

Meanwhile, Trump’s spokesperson told news outlets that the jacket had no hidden meaning, though President Donald Trump tweeted that the message referred to ‘fake news’.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Donald Trump #fake news #fashion #Melania Trump #president #President Donald Trump #R13 #Wildfang

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All