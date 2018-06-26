Richard Harrison, who appears on Pawn Stars, dies at 77

Known as The Old Man, The Appraiser, or simply, Benny, Richard Harrison, the television personality passed away at the age of 77. Harrison is best known as the co-owner of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, which featured on the show Pawn Stars, on the History Channel. The former navy veteran set up the pawn shop with his son Rick Harrison.

Confirming the news of his father’s demise, Rick took to Instagram to call him a ‘hero’. Richard’s show, Pawn Stars, is filmed in Las Vegas where the shop is located and began business in 1989. Besides Richard and Rick, the show also stars Rick’s son, Corey and his friend Austin Russell.

Pawn Stars debuted in July 2009 and often features experts that the family calls in to assist in figuring out the unique items that their sellers bring in. Richard was normally quiet when sellers showed their merchandise but chipped in exactly when needed.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Richard ‘The Old Man’ Harrison, a beloved member of the Pawn Stars family. He will be greatly missed for his wisdom and candor,” said a statement from The History Channel.