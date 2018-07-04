home/ world
ROFL: Rowling on the floor laughing at Trump's ‘pore’ choice of homophones

First published: July 04, 2018 11:34 AM IST | Updated: July 04, 2018 11:34 AM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Donald Trump is the author of many ‘bestselling’ books and prides himself on his ‘ability to write’, but it seems like he makes mistakes when he tweets. In an awkward moment for the US President, he claimed that ‘Fake News’ ‘pour’ over his tweets to find mistakes, in the same post where he prided over his ability to tweet. The tweet received widespread attention and bestselling author JK Rowling, made it clear she is not a fan of Trump.

Trump’s errant tweet was put up on July 3, but he quickly deleted it after being trolled. But screenshots are doing the rounds. Instead of typing ‘pore over’, which means careful studying, the billionaire president typed ‘pour over,’ which has nothing to do with studying.

And here’s what JK Rowling, best known as the creator of Harry Potter, had to say.

Over an hour later, Trump deleted the tweet and posted a new one, this time with the correct spelling. Rowling’s successive ‘haha’ tweets went on to show that the author has no love for Trump, whom she hailed as the ‘Gratest Writer on earth’.

Rowling wasn’t the only one to find an opportunity to take a jibe at Trump. The Merriam-Webster Dictionary’s account sprang into action and explained the meaning of the words.

Following Trump’s new tweet, Rowling fired back, tweeting that someone taught “him how to spell ‘pore’”.

Accio a dictionary, President Trump.

P.S. Accio – The Summoning Spell

#Donald Trump #fake news #Harry Potter #JK Rowling #US President

