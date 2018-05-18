home/ world
Royal Wedding: Here’s thy prince, the bad boy Harry

Royal Wedding: Here’s thy prince, the bad boy Harry

First published: May 18, 2018 08:53 PM IST | Updated: May 18, 2018 09:08 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

The royal prince is quite a handful. The 33-year-old will be hitched in a matter of hours and we wonder if Meghan Markle kept tabs of his activities. You see, the prince isn’t really the type of guy you’d think would settle down. He’s always been the bad boy you dreamt of. Besides dabbling in marijuana at sixteen and drinking alcohol out of a prosthetic leg, here are some of the ‘un’royal stuff Harry has been up to.

Holding hands with Meghan

The royal family is not expected to show affection in public. Prince William is rarely seen holding hands with Kate Middleton. But Harry isn’t your average prince and he was seen holding Meghan’s hand at their first official appearance.

He cheated in school

Several reports claim that the royal indulged in unfair practices to pass an art exam in school. A teacher reportedly helped him cheat by writing his paper for him.

He was spotted playing football shirtless

During his tour in Afghanistan, Harry was out with his six packs, playing football in a shirtless avatar.

He threw a wild bachelor party for Prince William

Harry held a secret pre-wedding party for his bro William and invited about 20 of their buddies. It cost the crown about £2,500 and was planned by a nightclub owner. Sources speaking to media outlets were very sketchy about the deets.

Michael Jackson would’ve been proud

In a trip to Croatia, Harry was filmed dancing to the beats to Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean.

Sneaked into a club through a fire escape

Hoping to avoid the press, Harry reportedly sneaked into a club using a fire escape.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Doria Ragland #Kensington Palace #Meghan Markle #Prince Charles #Prince Harry #Prince Harry Afghanistan #Prince of Wales #Royal wedding #Samantha Markle #St. Georges Church #Thomas Markle #Windsor Castle

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All