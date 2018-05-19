home/ world
Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles are confirmed!

First published: May 19, 2018 02:24 PM IST | Updated: May 19, 2018 02:24 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

In a few hours American actress, Meghan Markle will become part of the British royal family. But her marriage with Prince Harry will earn her a title. Traditionally, the male members of the royal family receive their titles from the monarch on the day of their wedding. The official handle of the royal family has revealed the title of the couple.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales.  His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel,” said a statement on the official website for the royals. Prince Harry will, therefore, be called His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex and Meghan will be called Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex. Meghan’s title will be official only after her marriage to Harry.

As we get closer and closer to the event, security is being beefed up near the Windsor Castle. Fans of the couple have camped outside the castle and are eager to catch a glimpse of them. Decorations of the St George’s Chapel, where the couple will be married, is already underway.

Updates from the Royal Family show that the Royal Mews are applying the final touches to the preparations. Prince Harry has elected his brother, William as the Best Man for the wedding as on May 18, they had met the crowd waiting outside for them. Earlier, the British Armed forces were seen rehearsing for the event.

