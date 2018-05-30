Singapore Airlines to launch world’s longest flight this October

Singapore Airlines on May 30 announced that the company will relaunch the world’s longest commercial flight later this year. The 19-hour long flight will take off from Changi airport in Singapore and land at Newark in the USA. However, it will not be available to economy travelers.

This will be a daily flight and a non-stop journey, covering almost 16,700 kms and will take around 18 hours and 45 minutes to complete. Presently, the longest flight in the world is the Qatar Airways 921 which takes off from Auckland and lands at Doha, taking 17 hours and 40 minutes.

The flight for Singapore Airlines will make use of a long-range Airbus A350-900ULR which will be set up to carry about 67 passengers in the business class and 94 in premium. That makes it a total of 161 people.

Singapore Airlines had a flight for a similar route between 2004 and 2013 but they scrapped it following a dip in revenues. This development comes up as airline carriers search for new revenue sources. Long haul flight often tend to make more cash than flights with several stops.

According to a statement from the airline, there are plans for a non-stop flight from Singapore to Los Angeles with the same plane.