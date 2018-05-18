Sneak peek: Royal wedding preparations are on in full swing!

The royal wedding is now only a few hours away. Even as the country and the world get ready for the major celebration, Meghan Markle confirmed earlier on Thursday that her father will not be attending her wedding. The couple was seen in public taking part in the wedding rehearsals. Though Meghan was seen smiling, her prince had a more somber appearance, possibly because his fiancée is still low over the controversy of her father’s attendance.

More than 250 members of the Armed Forces will provide ceremonial support at the #RoyalWedding, including regiments and units with a special relationship with Prince Harry. pic.twitter.com/O9tT0cVKC2 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

The British armed forces are in action, rehearsing for the big day. Over 250 members of the military will be providing ceremonial support for the wedding. This will include regiments which have deep relations with Prince Harry. Soldiers were seen mounted on horses and a band marched along with them. Besides Harry and Markle, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton were also seen leaving Kensington Palace for Windsor Castle to oversee the preparations for their wedding day.

Rehearsing for the #RoyalWedding: Members of the Armed Forces were among those taking part in a dress rehearsal of the carriage procession through Windsor Town and The Long Walk today. pic.twitter.com/vg7QMVNrt6 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

Preparations for the wedding is in full swing. The Kensington Palace updated that cooks at the Windsor Castle are at work, getting the menu sorted for the wedding.

Led by Director James Vivian, the St. George's Chapel Choir were in rehearsal for the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle yesterday. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/jAORFeV6Ca — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 17, 2018

Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle is currently in a hospital following a heart surgery just days after he announced that he embarrassed his daughter with a staged photoshoot. Wedding preps were reportedly facing issues as Thomas kept changing his mind about his attendance. Speaking to TMZ Thomas said from his hospital bed, “Meghan was embarrassed and tearful in private. She is holding up, from what I've been told. It has been a tearful and a trying time for her.”

We’re incorporating pollinator-friendly plants as part of the displays in and around St George’s Chapel for the #RoyalWedding.



Watch conservation expert Dr. Alice Laughton and @TheRoyalParks Gardener Mike Jones speak about the plants being grown for the displays. pic.twitter.com/EofKbNivoP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 16, 2018

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland is in London now and is expected to give her away to Harry.