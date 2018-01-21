Statue of Liberty closed due to government shutdown

Tourists making their way to Battery Park in lower Manh​attan couldn’t visit the Statue of Liberty due to a government shut-down. Travelers were dejected as the ferry to historic monument and Ellis Island was shut with a sign explaining that it is a temporary shutdown. The National Park Service had announced on Friday, 19th January, 2018 that the tourist destination will remain closed till midnight till the Congress starts a funding deal.

The long-standing battle between the Democrats and Republicans over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) has resulted in the federal agencies across USA being closed and salaries of thousands of government employees being withheld. Both the Republicans and Democrats blamed each other for the shutdown.

The shutdown, which is the first since 2013, is because Republicans have failed to secure enough votes to pass the funding under the DACA.

Democrats are far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border. They could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown politics instead. #WeNeedMoreRepublicansIn18 in order to power through mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

DACA, which was started under former-President Barack Obama’s tenure, is an immigration policy that allowed minors, who had illegally stayed or entered the country, to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and to be eligible for a work permit. Such immigrant children were called DREAMERS.

Obama: "If you have to win a campaign by dividing people, you're not going to be able to govern them. You won't be able to unite them later" #TrumpShutdown pic.twitter.com/zoQTtX5EV1 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 20, 2018

The Trump-led government wants to overthrow this policy, which is part of his anti-immigration program. He gave the Congress a deadline of March 2018 to come up with the solution. However, Democrats won’t allow the DACA recipients to stop getting the benefits of the policy and Republican’s will only allow the policy if their anti-immigration wish list is fulfilled, which includes a $18 million Mexico-US wall.