Thai cave rescue: 12 boys and coach now safe

On June 23, 2018 the 12 players of the Wild Boars soccer team and their coach got trapped in a cave while exploring the northern province of Chiang Rai. It was last week when British divers found the 13 of them, in a bad state of hunger in darkness in a partly flooded space. A rescue mission was started to save them, and today finally the mission has successfully come to an end.

All 12 boys and their football coach have been successfully rescued from a cave. The Thai Navy Seal posted on their Facebook official page about the success of the rescue mission.

In their post they have written that they are not sure if it was science or a miracle, but all the 13 Wild Boars are out of the cave. In another post there’s a picture of Thai Navy SEALs who were a part of the rescue mission.

The rescue operation kickstarted on Sunday, and till Monday eight boys were rescued. On Tuesday, which was the final day of the operation, four boys and their coach were rescued. They were immediately airlifted to a hospital in the nearest city.