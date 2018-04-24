The Queen's prank outside Kate’s hospital steals the show

Royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomes a baby boy to the Royal family. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz and came after the Duchess underwent over five hours in labour. Kensington Palace on Monday tweeted that the Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London while she was in the early stages of labour. Prince William and The Duchess have 2 elder children named Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The first royal appearance for the new #RoyalBaby … of sorts. ‘The Queen’ in a London black cab. #BabyCambridge pic.twitter.com/xvNA7Nusie — James Brookes (@jamesbrookes_) April 23, 2018

While the media waited eagerly for a glance of the baby or the Royal couple outside St. Mary’s Hospital, they were surprised at the sight of ‘The Queen’ driving past them in a black cab, dressed in a pink jacket and pearl jewellery. But the bluff was soon revealed when they realised it wasn’t Queen Elizabeth but a mannequin perched inside the cab.

Flurry of excitement when the 'Queen' arrives #LindoWing pic.twitter.com/VVVyeP3ygj — Kate Williams (@KateWilliamsme) April 23, 2018

It was a well-planned prank and a harsh joke for those waiting for outside the hospital to get a view of members of the Royal family visiting Kate. The prank was, however, taken as a joke but incident has gone viral on social media. Prince William, along with Prince George and Prince Charlotte were also present at the hospital to meet the newest entrant into their family.

The Royal baby is the fifth in line to the throne after Prince Charles, William, George and Princess Charlotte. After this arrival, Prince Harry becomes the sixth in line to the throne.