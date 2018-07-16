The royal portrait! Royal kids' goofiness steals the show at Prince Louis' christening ceremony

Anything coming from the royal family, it's priceless! The youngest lad of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Louis had his christening ceremony done recently and it's the royal family portrait from this gala that has made it to the internet. Of course, the Duke and the Duchesses were in their perfect forms observing the royal code, but the kids were the ones who had a blast.

Prince George and Princess Charolette had the best time when the Royal family gathered to get a family portrait clicked. They were so damn goofy and their smiles literally stole the limelight from rest who were dressed to the tee.

Their pictures are up on social media. Take a look:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released an additional photograph taken following the christening of Prince Louis. The Duke and Duchess hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do. 📷 @mattporteous pic.twitter.com/Ix9CykzeBx — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 16, 2018

It's Meghan Markle's first official entry in the family portrait after her wedding with Prince Harry but even she couldn't impress us with her appearance as much as the kids did.