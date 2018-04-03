This April Fool’s joke is taking the internet by storm

home/ world
First published: April 03, 2018 12:08 PM IST | Updated: April 03, 2018 12:08 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

A photo of an elephant and a lion cub went viral on Twitter on April 1 with over 106,000 retweeting it and even more people favouriting it. The picture shows a lioness walking beside an elephant in the wilderness as if they were ol’ bros taking a walk. What drove social media crazy was the little cub wrapped up by the elephant’s trunk. It seemed like the lil’ dude was enjoying the ride as the adults marched away with a swag like no other. No one seemed to notice that the image wasn’t real. Yeah, sorry to burst your bubble.

 

The picture was so believable that some labelled it as nature’s version of Uber. Of course, none of this is possible as the image was an April Fool’s joke. The image was posted by Kruger Sightings, whose witty tag added to the frenzy. People blindly sent congratulation messages to Sloof Lirpa, the alleged photographer. The more observant lot noticed something fishy about the photographer. Hint: Read Sloof Lirpa backwards.

 

Meanwhile, other organisations too had their share of fun, trolling people with their jokes. Take Kings XI Punjab for example. The IPL tweeted that former India cricketer Virender Sehwag will make a comeback to the field, replacing Aaron Finch. Sehwag later clarified the joke in a video.

McDonald’s India went in for it as well. The company promised an entire year of free fries with a hidden code in an image they tweeted.

 

Other organisations played their own pranks as well.

