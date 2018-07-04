Top music virtuosos give a cold shoulder to the White House Concert, courtesy 'toxic' Trump

While back here in Bollywood celebs refrain from making statements lest they say something controversial, in the West, the story is just the reverse. From Meryl Streep's 'Golden' speech to Robert De Niro's takedown, the Hollywood biggies have been quite vocal about their disapproval of the current president and his ideologies. And the same is now going to affect one of the biggest events ever. Every 4th of July, the Independence Day of America witnesses a White House Concert, studded with the most glittering musical aficionados. This time, however, it's going to be a dry spell.

White House Concert is an event where one dies to perform, given the status quo and the exposure it brings along. However, while the Obama reign saw a flurry of big stars like Jimmy Fallon and Michelle Branch, Trump's reign has really reigned in the possibilities of big names, as per the report in Washington Post. Further reports say that the stars seem to have distanced themselves from the event in order to not offend their fanbase which is not approving of Trump and his way of running the Nation.

Another downer comes in the form of the people who would be performing this year, instead. They are... wait for it... two American Idol finalists! Yep, you heard that right. Not even winners, they are the finalists, Jonny Brenns and Jax, along with a country singer Sara Evans. Heard of them? Neither have us.

In her defence, Jax has clarified that politics and art should be considered different and that irrespective of the President, people should perform for the sake of the pride they have for their country. She said the same in an interview with TMZ. She also stated her stance in a series of tweets, and said, "I would have jumped at the chance to perform for any president. It's an honor & once in a lifetime opportunity to perform at the White House for a military event.

Classical pianist Lola Astanova will also be the one performing, and she echoed Jax's sentiments. She opened up on the same in an interview with Women's Wear Daily and said, "This day goes beyond one president. It's a way to pay tribute to our troops. That's really what this concert is about. Presidents come and go, but the Fourth of July and the celebration of our country is really what this event is about. It's an honor to perform the national anthem at the White House on Independence Day. As a first-generation American, it's quite meaningful."

And just to rub it in, or call it a cruel twist of fate, an array of celebrities would be performing at PBS's annual 'A Capitol Fourth'. Looks like if Trump administration thought that the sentiments of the stars would mellow down in a year and a half, they were in for a major setback.

Source: Washington Post