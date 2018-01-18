Trump announces ‘Fake News Awards’, attacks CNN, New York Times and Washington Post

US President Donald Trump is back in headlines and it’s again for “fake” news. He straight away aimed to attack six American media outlets through something named as "Fake News Awards." Media outlets like The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Newsweek, TIME and ABC News were severely criticised in the move. Trump posted a link to a website for the Republican National Committee with the announcement which went down just a few moments after going live. This isn’t the first time Trump targeted a media house. Since coming to power the US government has repeatedly slammed the media for its coverage about US President’s administration.

And the FAKE NEWS winners are...https://t.co/59G6x2f7fD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

The link to Republican National Committee site that President Donald Trump finally tweeted out showed up error messages in some cases that read, “The site is temporarily offline, we are working to bring it back up. Please try back later.” However, it’s still unclear if the site was overloaded. RNC spokesman has refused to comment on the issue.

Earlier this month, Trump promised to reveal the award winners on Wednesday. However, as the day was getting over, late-night comedians like Trevor Noah and Samantha Bee began to question the stalled awards. Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel and others mocked Trump’s award plans which sort of coincides Hollywood’s very own award season.

Several lawmakers observed Trump’s actions as an attack on freedom of the press. Trump later tweeted that “despite some very corrupt and dishonest media coverage, there are many great reporters I respect and lots of GOOD NEWS for the American people to be proud of!”