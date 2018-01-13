Trump brags about selling a fictional fighter jet to Norway

US President Donald Trump could well be a secret ‘Call Of Duty’ fan. Recently the US President boasted of selling a bunch of F-52 fighter jets to Norway. Now, there was only one problem with that statement in the real-world scenario. The aircraft doesn’t actually exist. It’s a fictional warplane from the popular first-person shooter video game ‘Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare’.

Donald Trump bragged about the reported $10 billion order to the Scandinavian country during a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the White House on Wednesday. “In November, we started delivering the first F-52s and F-35 fighter jets. We have a total of 52 and they’ve delivered a number of them already a little ahead of schedule,” the US president said.

The ‘Call of Duty’ Wiki page described the fictional jet as being “equipped with afterburners for greater speed to outrun aircraft, as well as air brakes, which provide the fighter with additional maneuverability in tight corners or for avoiding enemy fire.”

Norway purchased 52 F-35 jets and Trump appeared to “misread a written statement and combine the figure of 52 planes with the F fighter designation,” the BBC reported. The combination of the figures and the Letter ‘F’ lead to the confusion that prompted him to imagine that the F-52 was a real plane. Lockheed Martin, the defence contractor that makes the actual aircraft sent to Norway, said it did not have an F-52 programme, reports the Washington Post. However, the White House has not issued any comment on the fiasco.

‘Late Show’ host Stephen Colbert broke down the whole episode for viewers and needless to say, it has gone viral.

Twitter cannot be far behind in this chorus. Twitterati joked about what the jet would look like with some fans of the game even offering to submit prototypes to the White House.

