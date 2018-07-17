Trump-Putin summit: Trump blames US’ stupidity for the souring relations between US and Russia

US President Donald Trump blamed “US stupidity” for the declining relations between Washington and Moscow on Monday. Hours before sitting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump took to Twitter and said that previous US administrators were to be blamed for the souring relations between US and Russia in the recent years. Following which, the official Twitter account of the Russian foreign ministry liked the tweet, commenting ‘We agree’ on the same.

Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2018

The first-ever summit of Trump with Putin was held in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, later on Monday. Some US politicians had even said that it would be cancelled after 12 Russians were charged with hacking on Friday. The defendants were accused of launching cyber-attacks on the Democratic presidential campaign in 2016 and are all Russian intelligence officers. Russia, however, denied the hacking allegations and said it was looking forward to the talks as they considered it a vehicle to improve relations.

Trump and Putin were scheduled to meet for a direct meeting with only their interpreters present, which was to be followed by a working lunch accompanied by advisors, and a joint news conference. The summit, was due to start at 1 pm, got slightly delayed due to the late arrival of Putin, who stepped off his flight at 1.15 p.m.