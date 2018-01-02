Trump says no more to Paks military funding

American President Donald Trump is not a man to mess with his tweets and he has proven so through the months of his presidency. This time too he did not mince his 280 characters on Twitter when he went on to say that the US will no longer provide military aid to Pakistan, instantly cutting off $255 million in funding.

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

After Trump tweeted ‘No More’, the US suspended military funds for the country accusing it of not having used it to fight terrorism on its soil. "The president has made clear the US expects Pakistan to take decisive action against terrorists and militants on its soil, and that Pakistan's actions in support of the South Asia Strategy will ultimately determine the trajectory of our relationship, including future security assistance," a senior administration official told news agency PTI.

Donald Trump’s tweet which came on New Year’s day was countered by Pakistan’s Defense minister Khurram Dastgir-Khan on Twitter saying his country had provided, “land & air communication, military bases & intel cooperation” for free to the US.

Pak as anti-terror ally has given free to US: land & air communication, military bases & intel cooperation that decimated Al-Qaeda over last 16yrs, but they have given us nothing but invective & mistrust. They overlook cross-border safe havens of terrorists who murder Pakistanis. — Pak Minister Defence (@PakMnstrDefence) January 1, 2018

The news fluttered hopes on Indian soil as the stoppage of funds is being internationally read as a confirmation of India’s accusation of Pakistan being a safe haven for terrorists. This was put together in words by Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh, "The Trump administration decision today has abundantly vindicated India's stand as far as terror is concerned as far as the role of Pakistan is concerned in perpetrating terrorism because end of the day terrorist is a terrorist... terror is terror and it does not spare any single nation, any single country, any single region.”

Trump’s decision however, does not come as an absolute shocker since his government had been dropping hints. In December last year, US Vice President Mike Pence on a visit to Afghanistan had said Trump had "put Pakistan on notice". In August, Trump had himself declared, "Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence, and terror".