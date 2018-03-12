Trump tweets another anti-CNN cartoon

US President Donald Trump recently made use of his Twitter handle to share an anti-CNN cartoon. The illustration was created by an artist who back in 2016 smeared Trump’s presidential campaign by drawing Hillary Clinton in blackface, according to a report on NDTV. The new image by cartoonist Tony Branco shows CNN’s anchor Wolf Blitzer in 2038, leaning on a cane and delivering a report: "Update! We should see evidence of Russia-Trump collusion any day now." The cartoon indicates that the media will never forget or let go of the story which Trump and his followers believe to be false.

A twitter user going by the name @RealDJTrump posted the cartoon while responding to one of the messages from a weekend twitter battle. Trump picked up the tweet and added his comments to it as well.

The Fake News of big ratings loser CNN. https://t.co/rYsv90cnvs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

In 2016, Trump campaign surrogate Mark Burns, apologized after tweeting a cartoon made by Branco, showing Clinton in blackface and saying, "I ain't no ways tired of pandering to African-Americans."

I'm so sorry for the offensive #Blackface image of @HillaryClinton but stand by the message that we Blacks ARE being Used by #Dems for VOTES — Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) August 30, 2016

Branco was unapologetic and said "I fail to see the racism in it."

Trump possibly did not know who drew the cartoon or did not mind associating himself with Branco, whose name is visible on the corner of his drawings. It is not clear what prompted the president to tweet that photo but it does show that he has poor or almost no vetting in his social media communications.