Trump's approval rating rises seven points from an all-time low

US President Donald Trump’s approval ratings have gone up by seven points since last month, according to a research. This changes the ratings to 42%, which is still low for a president who’s been in office for over a year. The results could be a good sign for the White House, which has been plagued with chaos, scandals and various controversies.

The poll suggests that perhaps the Republican tax overhaul resulted in Trump’s improved standing. Almost half of the Americans surveyed said that they approve of Trump’s handling of the economy. This makes it the highest rating for him on any issue. As much as 46 percent seem to support Trump’s tax policies.

The White House will surely want to make sure the tax overhauls and the economy come as a positive effect on Americans after the recent revelations that have come up on Trump. The Guardian reports that on Monday, the daily press briefing at the White House was full of questions about the president’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, a relationship Trump denied. Some of the president’s closest advisers have been removed from their positions in recent weeks.

Trump is also alleged to have had links with Russia, a charge which he denies. It had been reported that persons with possible ties to Russia had influenced voter through social media channels to vote for Trump. It remains to be seen if the positive ratings on Trump carry on, despite mounting pressure on him from various scandals.