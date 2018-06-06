Twitter war! Israel sends Mean Girls GIF to troll Iran's Supreme leader

We all live in an era where social media serves as a boon and can sometimes deliver a particular message to a larger audience quickly. Iran and Israel’s war of words reached new heights, or we can term it as lows, on Monday in a curt Twitter exchange that has taken the internet by storm.

The supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, tweeted that Israel “has to be removed and eradicated: it is possible and it will happen”.

Our stance against Israel is the same stance we have always taken. #Israel is a malignant cancerous tumor in the West Asian region that has to be removed and eradicated: it is possible and it will happen. 7/31/91#GreatReturnMarch — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 3, 2018

Almost a day later, in a manner deemed somewhat out of character for a diplomatic mission, the Israeli Embassy in Washington delivered a stinging response.

The comedy, which has become a cult-like classic amongst the millennial generation, tells the story of battling high school social cliques and the coming of age for teenage girls. Quotes from the 2004 film are often used as a sarcastic or light-hearted points of reference and have permeated contemporary social interactions and memes, certainly far-removed from interactions between world leaders.

Commentators have attempted to decipher the rationale behind the embassy’s response to the Islamic regime, with some viewing it as a clear effort to trivialize the continuous slew of Iranian threats thrown at Israel and others seeing it as a bid to generate attention. The Mean Girls tweet has gone viral since, garnering over 25,000 likes and over 8000 retweets and it’s on an increasing spree.