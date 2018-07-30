Watch: Former US President Barack Obama and wifey Michelle dance dizzy at a concert!

Former US President Barack Obama and his wifey Michelle were a complete treat to watch at Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z’s concert near Washington, DC on Saturday. The couple can be seen throwing their hands in mid-air as they grooved to the beats.

Michelle Obama (who recently went to see Beyoncé in Paris) was at the DC concert tonight. Oh and Jay-Z and former president Barack Obama showed up too. #OTRII (Via @Bey_Legion)pic.twitter.com/v5DmTE6mAs — Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson (@MissBeaE) July 29, 2018

The pair can be seen jamming to a Jay-Z performance from their box seats at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Two weeks back, Michelle Obama was seen at a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert in Paris too where she danced with the singer’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson. Obama’s daughter Sasha was also present.

The singer and the former President’s family have been friends for years now and the Obama administration has also invited the pair at events and in White House initiatives in the past. In 2011, Beyonce paired up with Michelle Obama for her campaign called Let’s Move that aimed to fight childhood obesity. In 2009, she had even performed at the couple’s inaugural dance and in 2013 at the presidential inauguration.

Even the men share a tight bond as Obama was once quoted saying at Jay-Z’s induction, “I like to think Mr. Carter and I understand each other. Nobody who met us when we were younger men would have expected us to be where we are today.”