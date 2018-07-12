WATCH: Man with world's longest fingernails finally gets them cut, and we are grossed yet engrossed!

The night is dark and full of terrors,

The world is weird and full of horrors.

Pardon us for adding our own twinge to the quote of Melisandre from Game of Thrones, but really, the world is full of horrors. And we are not talking about the sad ones here. We are talking of certain bizarre things that happen, for real, in the world. Some of which we can't even imagine, and honestly, don't want to. But they exist, and often find a place in the Guinness Book of World Records, leaving us bamboozled.

One such record is held by Shridhar Chillal from Pune. He grew his nails for 66 years, holding the record for the longest nails on a single hand. The record for longest fingernails on both hands is held by US resident Lee Redmond. And now, Chillal has finally got his talons chopped off. The 29 ft. 10 inch long nails of the 82-year-old will be kept in the New York Museum.

The nail-cutting ceremony took place at the Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum in Times Square and the nails shall be put on display there. Even though it is completely gross, we can't help but be engrossed in this strange celebration.

One thing is for sure. Keeping aside the record, the man's wife and family should be given some credit for bearing up with the eccentricity of his living, and helping him achieve this feat.