Watch NOW! This man proves to be a real life Spiderman as he crawls balconies to save a child

First published: May 29, 2018 06:52 PM IST | Updated: May 29, 2018 06:52 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

So far we have always thought that it’s just superheroes who can save lives by flying in the air and pulling stunts that are beyond our imagination. But hey, this man has done it for real. We stumbled upon a video on the internet wherein we can see a man scaling through balconies to save a child. It is not for the faint hearted, we warn.

This incident took place in Paris. A 4-year-old boy faced a near death situation when he went hanging from the balcony of a high-rise building. As soon as the bystanders started noticing, a man from the crowd, literally crawled through the balconies and saved the child. Our jaws literally dropped to see the man scaling through balconies so easily. Swinging from one parapet to another, this man climbed floors with such ease. He almost passed through four balconies to save the child, without giving a thought about his own life.

Watch the video here and you would know.

He is a hero in true sense and we respect him for whatever he did. For the stunt he pulled, the French people have started calling him Spider-Man of the 18th. We couldn’t agree more.

Such men are rare, we say!

