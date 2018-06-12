What a sight! Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un hold a historic summit in Singapore

The first-ever meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un of North Korea to discuss the relation between the two countries was held on Tuesday morning in Singapore. Getting together initially without any aides as they tried to dilute seven decades of hostility and the threat of a nuclear confrontation, the two leaders created a history with their handshake. The two leaders came face-to-face with the U.S. leader predicting that the pair would have a terrific relationship as they kicked off a much-anticipated summit with potentially far-reaching consequences for North Korea‘s nuclear program and American national security.

“I feel really great. Going to have a great reception," Trump said.

Further adding, "And tremendous success, going to be tremendously successful. And it is my honor and we will have a terrific relationship ahead.”

Also, hours before the meeting, Trump went on Twitter to give a befitting reply to all the trolls criticizing his decision to meet with Kim — insisting the U.S. has already made headway in its relationship with the country.

The fact that I am having a meeting is a major loss for the U.S., say the haters & losers. We have our hostages, testing, research and all missle launches have stoped, and these pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say! We will be fine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

Lastly, Trump‘s meeting with Kim could prove to be the most dramatic moment of his presidency till date. But then will this meeting of two gigantic leaders solve those long running issues between them, or will there be a substantive gulf between the countries always, only time will tell!