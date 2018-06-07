What a sport! Canadian PM Justin Trudeau takes jibes at his recent trip to India

A day or two after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in India with wife and three children, photos of them wearing bright, shiny Indian outfits made their way to internet. While the internet was flooded with a similar riposte, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was hilariously vocal!

Is it just me or is this choreographed cuteness all just a bit much now? Also FYI we Indians don’t dress like this every day sir, not even in Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/xqAqfPnRoZ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 21, 2018

It wasn’t just Indians taking jibes at the Canadian PM. Being the sport he is, Justin Trudeau has been making jokes on his India trips too! Addressing the Canadian press at Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner, he said, "That’s it, in terms of this year. Nothing else happened. Nothing at all. We didn’t go to India. I don’t remember the India trip. I think to myself we should really go to India sometime, the same way I say to myself we should have a Highlander 2 sometime, because that was such a great movie."

While we slammed the Indian press for taking more curiosity in their attires and less in the agenda of his visit, looks like Trudeau himself is quite disappointed with the press of his country for not giving sufficient coverage. He met the Infosys CEO Salil Parekh as Infosys gears up to expand its business in Canada; something that the Canadian press did not cover.

"You guys didn't report on it, since I was wearing a shirt and tie. Boring!" he chuckled.

Narendra Modi, who has earlier broken protocols and received state heads like Barack Obama and Benjamin Netanyahu, was not present at the airport to receive Trudeau when he landed. Instead, he was received by Gajendra Singh, Minister of State (Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare) and Vikas Swarup, Indian ambassador to Canada. Later, as he headed to the Taj Mahal with family, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did not accompany them either.

Clearly, that trip is best forgotten.