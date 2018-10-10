image
Thursday, October 11th 2018
English
What the POPE! Francis compares abortion to hiring a hitman

World

What the POPE! Francis compares abortion to hiring a hitman

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   October 10 2018, 7.46 pm
back
InstagramPope FrancisRoe v. WadeSt Peter's SquareTwitter
ALSO READ

Alexander Zverev scares ball boy while celebrating point win

#MeToo Movement: Aditi Mittal apologises for kissing Kaneez Surka in public

Chetan Bhagat defends himself against sexual allegations