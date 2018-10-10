What the POPE! Francis compares abortion to hiring a hitman

Pope Francis, in one of his harshest criticisms on abortion, has compared the process of hiring a hitman to resolve a problem.The Pope made his off-the-cuff comments on abortion, some of his toughest to date, in an address to tens of thousands of people gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his weekly general audience.

“But how can an act that suppresses an innocent and helpless life that is germinating be therapeutic, civilized or even simply human? I ask you: Is it right to take out a human life to solve a problem? What do you think? Is it right? Is it right or not?” he said.

Abortion is a raging political battle in a number of countries, including the United States, where many conservatives hope the Supreme Court will eventually overturn the landmark 1973 ruling known as Roe v. Wade, which legalised abortion. Women’s groups in Italy have been fighting to ensure safe access to abortion amid a growing campaign from far-right politicians and anti-abortion groups to impose restrictions on the procedure or ban it completely.

In August, a lay campaign group said thousands of Argentine Catholics had renounced their membership of the church to protest against his opposition to the bill.