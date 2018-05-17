What’s the pocket pinch for the Royal Wedding?

Weddings are expensive, to say the least. If you thought Indian weddings are exorbitantly priced with its endless rituals and a mind-numbing array of guests, you have to see the price tag attached to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Suffice to say, a royal wedding is nothing short of a king’s ransom. Let’s take a look at the expenses for the biggest wedding of the year, one that will be financed by British taxpayers. Yeah, a part of the royal wedding is funded by taxes, making it difficult to estimate the exact amount being spent.

Wedding planners put the estimate to as high as £32 million, with a major chunk of it reserved for security. Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011 set policing prices at a steep £6.35million. The amount includes £2.8million in police overtime and required around 5,000 extra police personnel on duty.

Food and drinks

Wedding planners anticipate that with 600 guests attending lunch and dinner receptions, and a further 2,640 public guests, cost for food is estimated to be over $680,000.

Glass marquee

Rumours suggest that the couple have plans to build a glass marquee for their reception. A report on CNBC puts the cost to an estimated $400,000.

Dresses

The Telegraph reports that Meghan’s dress is likely to be a Ralph & Russo creation. The designer duo is in the news for designing dresses for Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, and Beyonce. The hand-picked wedding dress for Meghan is likely to be about $135,632, an amount that the royal family is likely to cover.

Flowers

Many estimates put the cost of flowers to around £130,000.

Entertainment and other costs

According to CNBC, Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir, and Sheku Kanneh-Mason are confirmed performers. Some reports claim that the Spice Girls, Ed Sheeran and Adele could perform as well.

Meghan’s engagement ring is expected to cost about $350,000. It is a design perfected by Harry himself and includes a central diamond and two flanking diamonds that belonged to his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

It will be interesting to note that the costs mentioned do not account for security. Policing and security costs for the wedding have not been estimated yet and will also be borne by the taxpayers. Security for the royal wedding will include snipers, a counter UAV system, and is estimated to be about $40 million.