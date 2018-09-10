World When former US President Barack Obama got kicked out of Disneyland Prajakta Ajgaonkar September 10 2018, 6.26 pm September 10 2018, 6.26 pm

On Saturday, as former US President Barack Obama rallied for California Democrats, he discussed an amusing story. Well, he got kicked out of Disneyland once for smoking a cigarette. Yes, that’s right!

Starting off about the experience, he revealed that he had been to Disneyland twice. The first time at the age of 11 accompanied by his mother, grandmother and young sister. “There is no better time to go to Disneyland than when you’re 11 years old,” he revealed to the crowd. The second time he went there as a teenager from college. “We came down here not to go to the Matterhorn or to do Pirates of the Caribbean, but to see Kool and the Gang,” revealed Obama.

“We went into the gondolas. And I’m ashamed to say this, so close your ears young people … but a few of us were smoking. These were cigarettes, people. I’m a teenager, I’m rebellious. As we’re coming in, there are these two very large Disneyland police officers and they say ‘Sir, can you come with us?’ and they escorted us out of Disneyland,” said Obama. Continuing in the same vein, he stated that while being escorted out, he was told that he was “welcome back anytime.”

The Chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Robert Iger, reiterated it as he tweeted about the same.

@BarackObama just opened his speech in Anaheim with a story from his college years about getting kicked out of Disneyland for smoking cigarettes on a ride. "This is a true story everybody, I was booted from the Magic Kingdom!" He can always come back, as long as he doesn't smoke! — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) September 8, 2018

Speaking of Mr Obama, well, he reportedly quit smoking in 2010 after his wife Michelle’s disapproval of his habit.