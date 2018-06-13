Woman sues NASA to keep lunar dust gifted by Neil Armstrong

A US woman sued NASA, for her right to hold on to a vial of moon dust that she received from Neil Armstrong when she was ten. Laura Murray Cicco filed a lawsuit on June 6 at the US District Court in Kansas, alleging that there’s no law that prevents people from possessing such type of materials.

The woman’s father, Tom Murray, was a US Army pilot and was friends with Neil Armstrong, the first man to land on the moon. Cicco alleged that the vial of moon dust was a gift from Armstrong, who also gave her a handwritten note with it.

NASA had once said in court documents that “private citizens cannot own lunar material”, following a raid at a woman’s residence. The woman was the widow of an engineer who worked on the Apollo 11 spacecraft, reports Independent.

"There's no law prohibiting private citizens from owning materials from the moon and Cicco is the rightful and legal owner of the moon dust," said a report on The Washington Post, quoting Cicco’s lawyer.

According to reports, Cicco’s vial of dust was analysed by scientists who said that it was ‘likely’ to be a sample of lunar dust. Armstrong had landed on the moon in July 1969 aboard the Apollo 11 Lunar Module along with pilot Buzz Aldrin. Michael Collins stayed back in the lunar module in the command module.