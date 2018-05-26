Years after Savita Halappanavar’s death, Ireland is set for a referendum on abortion laws

Ireland has held a referendum on liberalising its current laws on abortion. According to reports, the referendum is now predicted to be in favour of the ‘Yes’ camp, by two-thirds. The Irish Times said that the Yes camp led by 68 percent in a poll conducted on 4,000 people. Another poll predicts a victory margin of 69 percent.

Thank you to everyone who voted today. Democracy in action. It’s looking like we will make history tomorrow.... #Together4Yes — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) May 25, 2018

The campaigns for abortion picked up following the death of an Indian origin woman in 2012. Her 17-week pregnancy was riddled with complications but her requests for abortion were overruled. The woman, Savita Halappanavar, became the face of the campaign.

Going over the numbers in Citywest. Final Tally: Dublin West Yes 74% No 26% pic.twitter.com/miV5Ot5ibl — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) May 26, 2018

Savita was 31-years-old when she requested for a pregnancy termination. She was informed that she was miscarrying but her request was turned down thanks to the abortion laws in Ireland. Savita died of blood poisoning just a few days following her miscarriage in October 2012. In a tweet, Irish PM Leo Varadkar said that the country would make history.

Waiting to speak to @rtenews from Citywest. So many campaigners here who worked so hard over the last number of weeks and months to achieve today’s result. pic.twitter.com/ehF9P34n8R — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) May 26, 2018

In a series of tweets shared on May 26, Leo said that West Dublin settled for 74 percent in favour of Yes. The rest of the results of the poll will arrive soon.

Savita had moved to Ireland following her marriage to Praveen Halappanavar. She passed when she was diagnosed with sepsis, which sparked off and outrage and a series of debates. Her parents are following the updates from the referendum closely and have constantly appealed to Irish citizens to repeal the Amendment. “If the law is passed in favour of abortion, then we would want it to be named after Savita. The 8th amendment was responsible for the death of my daughter,” said her father.

I voted #YES earlier today at Laurel Lodge in Castleknock. Have you voted yet? If not, don’t forget to bring your ID. #repealthe8th #IvotedYes #TogetherForYes pic.twitter.com/Bas2uWjOh9 — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) May 25, 2018

Anyone who terminates a pregnancy in Ireland can face a 14 year jail term. This forces many women to travel to Britain to get abortions or buy pills that are sold online.