You can’t break these laws, but the Queen can

Queen Elizabeth is one of the most powerful and influential personalities in the world. As we live in a civilized world, we have a set of rules which we all have to follow in our daily lives. But looks like there is an exception for Queen Elizabeth. Here’s a list of the top strict laws that Queen Elizabeth does not need to abide by.

Speed Limits

The queen can drive as quickly as she wants, speed is nothing to the queen. But the Queen never abuses this power as she is a very good driver. Off late she hasn’t been driving the vehicle and is seen with a personal driver. Interestingly, licenses are issued in the Queen's name, yet she is the only person in the UK who doesn’t legally need one. She also doesn’t need a number plate on her car.

Passports

The queen doesn’t need any form of ID with her. She is one of the few people in the world who doesn’t need to have an official identity document during her travel. However, other family members of the Royal family don’t enjoy this privilege. She is actually the most widely travelled head of state in history, visiting over 116 countries during official 265 visits.

Birthdays

Now, this isn’t technically a law, but it is something that only Queen Elizabeth has. She has not one, but two birthdays. The Queen's actual birthday is on April 21. However, her official birthday is celebrated on a Saturday in June. Her actual birthday is marked publicly by gun salutes in central London at midday. This includes a 41 gun salute in Hyde Park, a 21 gun salute in Windsor Great Park and a 62 gun salute at the tower of London. For her official birthday celebrations, she is joined by other members of the Royal Family at the spectacular trooping theColor parade.

Taxes

We all hate paying taxes, right? And the Queen gets an exempt from this. All citizens in the UK and many other countries have to pay taxes depending on their earnings but ‘the crown’ has a legal tax-exempt status because certain acts of parliament do not apply to it. However, since 1992, the Queen felt left out and has been paying tax since then. So sweet.

Sue

You can’t sue the Queen of England. Come what may, the Queen is over and above the allegations reach and cannot be sued.

War

The Queen can start a war against any country in the world at any given point. These decisions are made by parliament but they officially do need the queen’s permission. The monarch has the power to declare war and peace under the royal prerogative. And since the Second World War, there have been no declarations of war.

Well looks like the Queen surely enjoys the privilege and we are quite jealous of her.